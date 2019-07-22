Beyoncé

The pop star works hard for her definition — and she was ready to show the world at the world premiere of The Lion King in London on July 17, 2019. Wearing a golden gown with a high slit, Beyoncé flashed her limb on the carpet. Besides being famously strict with her diet, the sometimes-vegan star works out with a trainer and gets in frequent SoulCycle sessions. During her pregnancy with twins Rumi and Sir, now 2, the star was “taking a class almost every day,” a source told Us at the time.