Hailee Steinfeld

Considering that her dad is a personal trainer, maybe it’s no surprise how amazing her legs are! At the MTV EMAs in Bilbao, Spain, on November 4, 2018, the Bumblebee star donned a sweet minidress that highlighted her long limbs. “I try to work out 15 minutes per day at least,” the star has told Us. Ideally, however, she does a full workout at least five days a week that consists of “high-intensity training with a combination of resistance and cardio,” she revealed to Us in April 2018.