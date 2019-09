Halsey

All hail Halsey! The “Nightmare” singer always has a certain presence, but on September 9, 2019, she — and her toned and tanned legs — ruled the red carpet in a double-slit LBD at DKNY’s 30th birthday in NYC. She’d previously shown off her fit body performing at the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, admitting in a Sirius XM interview that she’s no stranger to a tough workout. To prepare, she said, “I definitely did a lot of sit-ups.”