Jennifer Lopez

As her body continually shows, JLo (at the Time 100 Gala in NYC on April 24, 2018) never slacks off when it comes to her fitness or diet. Her trainer and life coach Dodd Romero keeps the star’s body tight with 90-minute sweat sessions multiple times a week. Though he’s told Us he constantly changes her workout to keep her body and mind engaged, a typical strengthening session will include five compound sets: for example, supported lunges with dumbbells into weighted rope crunches; single dumbbell sumo squats into hanging leg raises; weighted leg presses into calf raises; seated leg extensions into weighted lying leg curls; and weighted hip thrusts into calf raises. “We’ll go until everything’s sore and we’ve hit every body part,” the pro has told Us.