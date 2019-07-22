Jessie James Decker

At a Topgolf event in Las Vegas on April 6, 2019, the country star’s daisy dukes highlighted her toned quads in a casual carpet look. With three kids under the age of 5 (the youngest born in March 2018), Decker is no stranger to reclaiming her body after pregnancy. A South Beach Diet ambassador, the singer is dedicated to staying active and strong. “I really love high intensity, really quick [workouts], and I like heavy weights,” Decker told Us in January 2019. As for her thoughts on body size, “I think a lot of women obsess with the word ‘skinny.’ And if that’s your goal, that’s fine,” she told Us. “For me, I feel good being healthy and feeling fit. I prefer to have a little extra meat on my bones and muscle tone so that I have the strength to pick up and play with my kids.”