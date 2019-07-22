Julianne Hough

As she demonstrated at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 1, 2019, Hough’s stems are so good, she barely has to wear pants! As a professional dancer, the America’s Got Talent judge has an obvious way to stay toned. But she also enjoys outdoor activities like hiking on weekends with her husband, Brooks Laich, and more spiritual strengthening practices such as yoga. Hough also isn’t afraid to build serious muscle. “I’ve been doing some weight training because my husband has a full-blown gym in our garage and I’m like, ‘I guess I have it here, might as well use it,’” she’s told Us. “And it actually helps us bond because it’s his interest.”