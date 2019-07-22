Meghan Markle

Even when she’s pregnant, the Duchess of Sussex looks incredibly in-shape! Wearing an above-the-knee frock — which is generally a no-no for the royals — in London on March 8, 2019, Duchess Meghan showed that a lifetime of fitness really pays off. An avid yoga practitioner — she and Prince Harry made sure their renovated Frogmore House has a room for her to practice privately — Meghan is also a fan of cardio. “I love to run,” the former Suits star told Us in 2013. “It’s sorta my thing — as much for my head as my body.”