Sailor Brinkley Cook

With legendary supermodel Christie Brinkley as her mother, it’s no wonder Brinkley Cook became a model herself. She showed that it wasn’t just her mother’s facial features she inherited on September 4, 2019. At a party to open New York Fashion Week, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue model flashed a long, toned set of legs in a short red dress. “In general, I try to work out every day,” Brinkley Cook told InStyle in June 2018. “A normal workout would start with cardio. I’m a big runner — I try to run two miles a day. Then I work out with my trainer at Work Train Fight, doing HIIT workouts like burpees and lunges.” She even exercises on her “off” days: “If I need a day off, I’ll do yoga or something low-intensity.”