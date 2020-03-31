Revamping the TV Drinking Game

The fitness guides revealed that viewers can “revamp” the TV drinking game that usually involves taking a sip of wine or beer during a watch party by making it exercise-focused. “Instead of taking a sip of alcohol each time something is said or happens on the show you are watching, do a jumping jack or a squat,” the trainers told Us. “Make it fun with your family to see who does it first!”

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance and support, consult the CDC, WHO and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.