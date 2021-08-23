Chris Pratt

“So many people have said I look too thin in my recent episodes of #WHATSMYSNACK Some have gone as far as to say I look “skeletal” Well, just because I am a male doesn’t mean I’m impervious to your whispers. Body shaming hurts,” the Marvel star wrote via Instagram in March 2018.

He concluded: “So to prove my security in the way I look I’m posting a current selfie of me at what I consider a very healthy weight. 500lbs. Zero percent body fat. Totally JK guys. This is a T Rex skull. Nailed you so bad. Omg.”