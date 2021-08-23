Demi Lovato

“We hear the term body positivity all the time. To be honest, I don’t always feel positive about my body. Sometimes I do not like what I see. I don’t sit there and dwell on it. I also don’t lie to myself,” Lovato told Teen Vogue in November 2019.

The performer explained that they didn’t always have the confidence to believe in positive affirmations such as “you’re beautifully and wonderfully made.”

“I don’t have to lie to myself and tell myself I have an amazing body. All I have to say is ‘I’m healthy.’ In that statement, I express gratitude,” they noted. “I am grateful for my strength and things I can do with my body. I am saying I’m healthy and I accept the way my body is today without changing anything.”