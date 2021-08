Jennifer Lopez

Lopez got honest about the pressures she felt to look a certain way according to what others dictated.

“They’d say, ‘You should lose a few pounds,’ or ‘You should do this or do that,’” the Hustlers star told InStyle in May 2018. “It finally got to the point that I was like, ‘This is who I am. I’m shaped like this.’ Everybody I grew up with looked like that, and they were all beautiful to me. I didn’t see anything wrong with it. I still don’t!”