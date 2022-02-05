Lauren Ash

“ In 2022, I commit to dressing like the rock star I am. ,” the Superstore alum captioned a mirror selfie in a bralette and jeans on New Year’s Eve 2021, reflecting on her wellness journey. “People keep asking me what’s my secret, what am I doing different? What’s the ‘plan’ I’m following? And to be clear, I don’t owe anyone ANY explanation about my body, ever. Period. … I wish all of you could see the beauty in yourselves that exists. And understand that beauty is in no way determined by your size. Value is not determined by size.” Ash continued: “2021 was a year where I experienced great personal loss. In so many ways. Consequently, I did make some changes that have affected my appearance. They are: eliminating stress from my life at all costs [and] prioritizing my own needs and wants. End of list. … LIVE!!! Live now! Life is short! Eat the Brie! Wear the pleather bra you never thought you would! Tomorrow is not promised! And please remember, beauty exists everywhere within you because you are made of MAGIC! .”

The Superstore alum opened up about body acceptance again while celebrating her birthday in February 2022.

“We live in a society where birthday cards poke fun at people getting older. Where 30 is considered ‘old’ and women who celebrate their bodies are ‘looking for attention’ or ‘trying to act younger than they should,’” Ash captioned an Instagram post at the time. “Make no mistake, I celebrate my body today (and all days) because I am grateful it is healthy and strong and I refuse to criticize it like I did for so long. … I am so GRATEFUL I get to be here to celebrate another year living in this gorgeous body that never deserved the negativity I put upon it for so long.”