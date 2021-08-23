Serena Williams

“I didn’t see people on TV that looked like me, who were thick. There wasn’t positive body image. It was a different age,” the athlete detailed her relationship with her body during an interview with Vogue in October 2020.

For Williams, becoming a mother only made her become even more comfortable with herself.

“How amazing that my body has been able to give me the career that I’ve had, and I’m really thankful for it,” she added. “I only wish I had been thankful sooner. It just all comes full circle when I look at my daughter.”