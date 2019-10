Kristen Bell

She may technically start off her mornings with the egg whites, spinach, tomato and extra feta she orders from craft services on whatever set she’s working on that day, but the Veronica Mars star goes straight for the carbs after that! Her daily midmorning snack is a salt bagel with cream cheese, she told Women’s Health: “I have to eat carbs because I have to memorize 11 pages of dialogue, and I can’t do that eating spinach and chicken.”