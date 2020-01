Paleo

Who Does It?

Biel, Fox, Aaron Rodgers, Eva LaRue and Uma Thurman

What It Is?

Paleo fans stick mainly to meat, fish, nuts and fruit, a regimen that’s based on the diet our hunter-gatherer ancestors ate back in the day. “I feel better when I don’t have gluten, wheat or dairy,” Biel told the Los Angeles Times in 2017.

Nutritionist’s Take

“It can feel restrictive,” says Beam, who suggests a 30-day trial period to see how the plan makes you feel before committing.