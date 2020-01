WW (Weight Watchers)

Who Does It?

Jennifer Hudson, Kate Hudson, Kevin Smith and Annaleigh Ashford

What It Is?

Members use a SmartPoints system that encourages eating fruits, veggies, lean proteins and healthy fats over saturated fat and sugar, but nothing is off-limits.

Nutritionist’s Take

“WW helps people adopt healthy habits by setting realistic goals,” says Jaclyn London, R.D., head of nutrition and wellness at WW.