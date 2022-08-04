Jane Fonda

“I’m two years older than my dad was when he died,” Fonda told The Guardian in 2015 of her actor father, Henry, who starred in 1981’s On Golden Pond. “Katharine Hepburn was three years younger than I am now when she made that movie. People looked older back then. I wish I were brave enough to not do plastic surgery but I think I bought myself a decade.”

In August 2022, the Grace and Frankie alum opened up about her regrets when it came to surgery.

“I had a facelift and I stopped because I don’t want to look distorted,” the Book Club star admitted during an interview with Vogue. “I’m not proud of the fact that I had [one]. I don’t know if I had to do it over if I would do it. But I did it. I admit it, and then I just say, ‘OK, you can get addicted. Don’t keep doing it.’”