The fashion designer revealed in her January 2020 memoir, Open Book, that she had two tummy tucks in 2015. “I wanted to get rid of the stretch marks and loose skin left sagging from my back-to-back pregnancies,” she wrote. “I was so ashamed of my body at this point that I wouldn’t let Eric see me without a white T-shirt on.”

She suffered complications after the second procedure, however, and stayed in a hospital for nine days. “I got an infection — colitis — and was vomiting so much I thought I was going to bust my sutures. … Doctors talked seriously about me needing a blood transfusion.”