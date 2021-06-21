Celebrity Body

Celebs Who Admitted They Got Plastic Surgery: Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Ariel Winter, Courteney Cox, More

Khloe Kardashian Before and After Plastic Surgery
Khloe Kardashian

The reality star came clean about the work she’d had done during the second part of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion in June 2021.

“For me, everyone says, ‘Oh my gosh, she’s had her third face transplant.’ But I’ve had one nose job — Dr. Raj Kinodia — and everyone gets so upset, like, ‘Why don’t I talk about it?’” she told host Andy Cohen. “No one’s ever asked me. You’re the first person in an interview that’s ever asked me about my nose. I’ve done, sure, injections — not really Botox. I’ve responded horribly to Botox.”

