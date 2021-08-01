Marc Jacobs

The fashion designer went under the knife for a facelift in July 2021, taking to Instagram the following day to show his face wrapped in bandages. “Yesterday,” he captioned his post, adding hashtags #f*ckgravity and #livelovelift.

“I started many years ago,” Jacobs told Vogue in July 2021 about his decision to get plastic surgery. “I mean, there have been so many things that I’ve been transparent about. Like, once when I went to an event with a baseball cap, and people asked me, ‘Why are you wearing a baseball cap?’ And I said, ‘Well, I just had a hair transplant.’ People were amused and amazed that I answered.”

“But, honestly, what’s the difference,” he continued. “I’m not covering my face. I’m not wearing sunglasses. I’m not incognito. I’ve got some scars around my ears, and my face is swollen, and I have a bruised neck, but I’m still posting on Instagram. I don’t care. I don’t even see it as an effort to be transparent. I’m doing what I normally do, which is I’m living my life and sharing it with anybody who is interested.”

A week post-op, the fashion designer revealed “very happy” with the results and is in the process of recovery.