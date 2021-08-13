Rachel Bloom

The Crazy Ex-Girlfriend co-creator spoke about her desire to get a breast reduction in April 2021, just weeks after giving birth to her first child.

“Capturing myself pre-breast reduction in @sleepoverbyesther,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “(Oh yeah btw I’m probably gonna get a breast reduction soon and I don’t want to hear any man’s gross thoughts on that decision right now and since there’s no way to block comments from just men on this post I’m turning off comments for everyone to teach men a lesson).”

Four months later, the actress announced that she had the surgery. “I did it!” she captioned two photos in August 2021, one of which showed Bloom at the hospital with markings on her chest pre-surgery. The second snap was of the comedian bandaged up as she started recovery.