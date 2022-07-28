Tori Spelling

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum underwent breast revision surgery during a July 2022 episode of her @Home With Tori series, in which a plastic surgeon removed and replaced her existing implants nearly 20 years later.

“I do need to get them redone,” Spelling told her eldest daughter, Stella, whom she shares with Dean McDermott, in the episode. “They’re expired, recalled — they’re 20 years past due.”

She later told the cameras of her consultation: “They pick them up and measure where it should be and he’s like, ‘They’re falling here, they should be here.’ My scar for my implants [before] were under my nipple, like, my nipple, the bottom part. This scar will be on the top part of the nipple and that’s how he pulls it up. No anchor scar.”