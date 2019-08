Alicia Silverstone

The actress has been vegan for decades, so she knows how to make some delicious vegan meals with her son, Bear, who also eats vegan. “Basically we’re rotating sushi, homemade sushi, tacos, stir-fry, I make pizza, hummus,” she told Us in July 2019. Still, for those times when they don’t want to cook, it’s Amy’s non-dairy rice and beans burrito to the rescue! Added the star, “I have those Amy’s vegan burritos in the freezer as, like, a special kind of thing.”