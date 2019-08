Beyonce

Post-twins, the singer famously lost major pounds by following a strict vegan, gluten-free, booze-free diet to get ready for Coachella 2018. Avocado “toast” helped her a lot. “44 days until Coachella!! Vegan Time!! Click the link in my bio to join me,” she captioned a March 2018 Instagram photo of avocado, pepper slices and mint on a gluten-free cracker.