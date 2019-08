Jenna Dewan

“I’m vegan/vegetarian and so I eat pretty healthy,” the Resident actress has told Us. But sometimes, even the pro dancer craves a meat-like taco. For that, she told fans in a July 2019 YouTube Live session, she turns to the brand Beyond Meat’s Beyond Beef Crumbles. “If you want a taco night that’s vegan,” she said, “they’re so good.” And, in the ultimate endorsement, the star added, “All my meat-eater friends love it too!”