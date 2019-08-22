Lea Michele

As someone who’s followed a plant-based, mainly vegan diet for most of her adult life, the Glee alum makes sure to have clean eats in her house at all times. “I keep only fresh ingredients from the farmer’s market in my house,” the actress told Us in August 2018. “I don’t eat red meat. I do eat fish, though. Our home is filled with tons and tons of fresh fruits and vegetables.” And when she needs a grab-and-go snack, Michele likes dried goji berries. “Goji berries may not sound like the most delicious thing, but I found myself becoming addicted to them,” she’s told Us.