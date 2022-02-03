Alex Rodriguez

In a video he posted to his YouTube channel in May 2019, the former New York Yankees slugger copped to doing multiple hot yoga sessions in one weekend — as well as undergoing various other extreme diet and fitness pursuits — to drop pounds before walking the Met Gala red carpet.

“I have this crazy pink tuxedo that Jennifer and Versace’s making me wear. And I need to lose exactly 6 and a half pounds,” he told his camera crew while walking down a Manhattan sidewalk. “And I’m taking two yoga classes and I’m running the stairs for an hour, and I haven’t eaten in 24 hours. I did Sunday Night Baseball, I couldn’t even complete a sentence, I was so hungry. So I’m gonna do this yoga class. I wear size 48, tonight I’m wearing size 44. Is that good math? I don’t think so.”