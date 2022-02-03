Meghan Markle

“I used to run all the time, but I typically get picked up for work at 4:15 in the morning on a Monday, so there isn’t much time for jogging and I would rather have that extra hour of sleep,” Markle told Canadian magazine Best Health in 2015.

After that, she changed it up. “I’ll do yoga a couple times a week – hot yoga, specifically — with [teacher] Duncan Parviainen. He is so positive and, especially in my industry, it’s so important to surround yourself with people who are grounded and really optimistic.”