Hailey Bieber

She surfs with her husband, Justin Bieber. But that’s not the only way she stays active — she also loves heated exercise sessions, including hot Pilates.

“I started going first to a place in Brooklyn two years ago and then I discovered a place out here in L.A. that I’ve gone to for quite some time,” the model told Us in March 2019. “For me, I don’t sweat very easily, and I find that when you do any hot class — like I’ve been a fan of hot yoga for a very long time too — your muscles are more pliable and you’re stretched out easier.”

And after a class, added Bieber, “You come out dripping in sweat and my face is like a tomato. It’s good for your skin! I love it. I’m obsessed! It’s addictive. I love it.”