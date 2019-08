Catt Sadler and Nick LaKind

The former E! News reporter and the actor made permanent ink gestures for each other after rekindling their relationship in July 2019. “Nick’s most recent [tattoo] is “Cathy Ann” in script positioned near his wrist,” Sadler told Us Weekly at the time. The TV personality, who previously only had tattoos for her children, revealed that she also had L.A.-based artist East Iz tattoo “LNL,” which is short for “Logan Nicholas LaKind,” on her forearm.