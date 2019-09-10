Kelly Rowland

The singer finds meditation to be one of the best forms of self-care and practices as often as she can. “I actually make sure that I make time,” Rowland told Us in September 2019. “You can just shut things off for a minute. Even if it’s five minutes, ten minutes, I swear by meditation. I feel like it’s a way to kind of empty out all your thoughts and be able to put things into perspective.” Apps guide help her along in the pursuit of zen. “You have to find the one that you like and sometimes you might even find it in a nature sound,” she added. But no matter how she gets to that headspace, meditation helps the Kelly Rowland x Fabletics designer relate to others. “I like being able to communicate and communicate well,” the star shared with Us. “It always was a challenge for me, simple communication. I feel like I’m able to do that better after meditation. I’m able to verbalize whatever it is that I need to say and get that message across to others.”