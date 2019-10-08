Simon Cowell

He may have had a star-studded dinner at Nobu Malibu on his actual 60th birthday, but two days before his big day, the America’s Got Talent judge celebrated quietly with his family. On October 5, 2019, the star — who recently dropped a significant amount of weight after adopting a vegan diet — rode a bike along the beach with his family. When Us Weekly asked Cowell about his slimdown in September 2019, he gave credit to his son, Eric, with his longtime girlfriend, Lauren Silverman. “When you’re 60, and you have a five-year-old little boy, who, when he wakes up, is bouncing off the ceiling, it’s like, you’ve got to try and keep that energy yourself,” he told Us. “So that was my biggest thing, but changing my diet and everything else. I’ve got to play football with him. I’ve got to take him go-karting. So that was a much needed push.”