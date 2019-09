Maggie Q

The Designated Survivor star made New York City her gym with a jog in downtown Manhattan on September 18, 2019. The vegan actress, who was sporting her new eco-friendly fitness brand Qeep Up, is also a big fan of yoga for her workouts. “I try to do it every day, but I don’t get to just because of work,” she’s told Us of the practice. “So now it’s three to four times a week. But if I could do it every day, I would.”