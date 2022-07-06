Anne Hathaway in ‘Les Miserables’

The star, who nabbed a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her role in Tom Hooper‘s 2012 adaptation of the Broadway musical, famously lost 25 pounds (10 before shooting, 15 during) to play tuberculosis-afflicted prostitute Fantine. “I had to be obsessive about it — the idea was to look near death,” she later said of her diet, which consisted of two squares of dried oatmeal paste a day. “Looking back on the whole experience — and I don’t judge it in any way — it was definitely a little nuts.”