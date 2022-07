Renee Zellweger in ‘Bridget Jones’s Diary’

The usually petite actress packed on between 20 and 30 pounds to play the leading lady in 2001’s Bridget Jones’s Diary and its 2004 sequel, Bridget Jones’s Diary: The Edge of Reason. “It’s really just math,” she said of gaining and losing weight for the movies. “I’ve been eating lots of really fattening food.”