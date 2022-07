Christian Bale in ‘The Machinist’

The Dark Knight Rises star made headlines in 2004 for losing an incredible 63 pounds to play emaciated insomniac Trevor Reznik in 2004’s The Machinist. “Interestingly, I did find that mentally it was very, very calming being that skinny, because you really didn’t have any energy for expending on unnecessary things, so you just kept it simple,” he told MovieWeb of withering down to 121 pounds. “Life became very simple.”