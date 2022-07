Mila Kunis in ‘Black Swan’

After dieting down to a pin-thin 95 pounds for 2010’s Black Swan, the That ’70s Show alum struggled to get her curves back. “My shape is different. When I got down to 95 pounds, I was muscles, like a little brick house, but skin and bones,” she told Harper’s Bazaar. “When I gained it back, it went to completely different areas. All the weight that left my chest went to my side hip, my stomach. … I’d be happy if my ass got bigger.”