Tom Hanks in ‘Cast Away’

The Academy Award-winning actor has gained and lost weight for multiple movies in the past, including 2000’s Cast Away. (He shed 50 pounds to play a man stuck on a desert island.) He told reporters at the BFI London Film Festival that the yo-yo dieting may have contributed to his type 2 diabetes diagnosis. “The gaining and the losing of weight may have had something to do with it,” he confessed.