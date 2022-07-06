Chris Pratt in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’

The Parks and Recreation star famously showed off his slimmed-down, bulked up physique on Twitter while preparing to film 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy. “I haven’t always been fat, but I’ve been fat for the last eight years or something,” he said afterward. “I love eating food and drinking beer and having fun with my life. I was also kind of depressed a little bit when I was fat and there’s probably people out there who can agree and understand what that feels like.”