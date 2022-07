Jake Gyllenhaal in ‘Nightcrawler’ and ‘Prince of Persia’

Three years after packing on major muscle to play the title role in Prince of Persia (right), Gyllenhaal again made over his body for a movie. The actor was photographed on the set of Nightcrawler in 2013 looking significantly slimmer. “I knew that [my character] was literally and figuratively hungry,” he told Us. As a result, he explained, he got into a “mode where [he] was always a bit hungry.”