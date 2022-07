Matt Damon in ‘The Informant’ and ‘Courage Under Fire’

The married father of four has gained and lost weight for movies throughout his career. But he says it’s more difficult to transform his body now that he’s older. “I think I’ve become more of a glutton,” he said after getting fit for Elysium. (He also lost weight for 1996’s Courage Under Fire.) “When I did The Informant, I put on 40 pounds. … That’s the guy I’m most comfortable being.”