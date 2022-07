Jared Leto in ‘Chapter 27’ and ‘Dallas Buyers Club’

Leto famously gained weight to play Mark David Chapman in 2007’s Chapter 27. Five years later, he went in the opposite direction, shedding about 40 pounds to play an HIV-positive character in Dallas Buyers Club. To get down to 114 pounds, he “stopped eating,” he told The Wrap. “It changes the way you walk, the way you sit, the way you think.”