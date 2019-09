Britney Spears

Leave it to the ever whimsical Spears to decorate her home gym! The “Toxic” singer posted a selfie in front of a treadmill on September 22, 2019. And while the snap showed off her cut abs and strong legs (as well as her new brunette ‘do!), even more notable were the purple fairy lights she’d strung around the room, which reflected in the mirrors. “My morning ritual at my mini gym !!!!” she wrote.