Eva Longoria

She knows how to work it! In an Instagram video the Grand Hotel actress shared on October 7, 2019, she demonstrated that ladies don’t need to stay away from heavy weights. In the post, Longoria does bicep curls with a barbell stacked with pounds — and executes the move with impeccable form. “It’s Monday! Let’s go get it!” she wrote, adding, “Thank you @kellyrowland for the workout gear!!”