Michelle Obama

She’ll always be the first lady of fitness! In an October 20, 2019, Instagram post, Obama shared a photo of herself doing a lunge while lifting a large medicine ball over her head. The image made apparent her love of fitness — and her rock-hard six-pack. “It doesn’t always feel good in the moment. But after the fact, I’m always glad I hit the gym,” the former FLOTUS wrote. “How did you all take care of yourself on this #SelfCareSunday? 💪🏾.”