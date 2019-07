Zac Efron and Alexandra Daddario

In this case, two is definitely better than one! On July 9, 2019, Efron posted a photo of himself with his Baywatch costar Alexandra Daddario working out at the gym together, doing a buddy resistance band exercise. They weren’t sweating just for the heck of it: Daddario was a guest on an episode of Efron’s YouTube show, Gym Time!