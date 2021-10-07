Alan Jackson

The country singer revealed he inherited his degenerative nerve condition, Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease (CMT), from his father.

“I have this neuropathy and neurological disease,” Jackson told Today in September 2021. “It’s genetic that I inherited from my daddy … There’s no cure for it, but it’s been affecting me for years. And it’s getting more and more obvious. And I know I’m stumbling around on stage. And now I’m having a little trouble balancing, even in front of the microphone, and so I just feel very uncomfortable.”

The country crooner added that the disease is “not deadly, but it’s related (to) muscular dystrophy and Parkinson’s disease.” He has no plans to retires from touring and will continue to manage his condition with supportive therapy.