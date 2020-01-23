Celebrity Health Scares

Ali Fedotowsky

The former Bachelorette star opened up about being diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma, “the most common skin cancer,” in an emotional Instagram statement in January 2020. “When my dermatologist used the c-word, I just about fainted in his office. Thankfully, the type of skin cancer [that] I have is rarely fatal and really never fatal when you catch it early … Needless to say, I’m never exposing my stomach to sun without sunscreen again!”

While the diagnosis came as a shock to her system, Fedotowsky did her best to stay positive and encouraged her followers to “get their skin checked.”

“Basal cell carcinoma is super common. The most common skin cancer. You probably know someone who has it. So it’s no big deal,” she continued on Instagram. “But what IS a big deal is not treating it and treating it early … The VERY first thing I did when I got diagnosed was text my family on a group text urging them all to get their skin checked. So I’m doing the same for all of you, my extended family, right here and right now. Moving forward I plan on making it a priority of mine to use the best natural products on my skin and be rigorous about applying sunscreen and reminding all of you to do the same!”