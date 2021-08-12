Ali Fedotowsky

In June 2021, the season 6 Bachelorette revealed that she had been diagnosed with anemia after experiencing bouts of exhaustion. “After getting all this blood work done, it turns out I am super anemic, which I didn’t know,” she explained via Instagram. “My ferritin levels, which is how your blood stores iron, are basically zero, so my doctor’s like, ‘Um, no wonder you’re exhausted all the time. Like, I’m surprised you’re out and about.'” Her doctor put her on a regimen of daily iron supplements and also plans to treat her using an IV.